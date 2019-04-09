The dramatically reinvented Bobby Jones Golf Course is featured in a new mini-documentary on the Golf Channel that is broadcasting during its coverage of this year’s Masters Tournament.

“What was once a quirky course unworthy of Jones’ name has been transformed into an essential golf destination,” says Golf Channel commentator Tim Rosaforte in the documentary, which is titled “A Decade in the Making: The Renewal of the Bobby Jones Golf Course.”

The historic public course dating to 1932, located off Buckhead’s Northside Drive in Atlanta Memorial Park, reopened last fall after a $23 million makeover into an unusual, reversible nine-hole configuration that was the brainchild of the late famed designer Bob Cupp.

The documentary includes interviews with Marty Elgison and Chuck Palmer, well-known local residents who serve on the Bobby Jones Golf Foundation, discussing the redesign. It also briefly covers the life of Jones, an Atlanta-born amateur golfer who was a founder of the Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, and includes an interview with his grandson, Bobby Jones IV.

The documentary began airing April 9 as part of the Golf Channel’s coverage of the Masters, which runs April 11-14 at Augusta National. It can be viewed on the Golf Channel website here.