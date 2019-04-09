Dunwoody Police Deputy Police Chief David Sides is retiring April 10 from the department after 10 years in the city and nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Maj. David Barnes has been promoted to deputy chief as Sides’ replacement.

Sides was honored with a proclamation thanking him for his service at the April 8 City Council meeting. Chief Billy Grogan also recognized Sides as the first employee he hired in December 2008 to help him oversee the startup of the new city’s police force. The department celebrated its 10th anniversary on April 1.

“I can honestly say that Deputy Chief David Sides made my job easier and more enjoyable these last 10 years. He will be missed,” Grogan said in a written statement.

Sides worked at the Marietta Police Department for 29 years before coming to work for the Dunwoody Police Department.

“It’s been an honor to serve,” he said at the council meeting.

Barnes’ promotion to deputy chief takes effect April 11.

Other promotions in the department going into effect April 11 are: Lt. Michael Carlson is promoted to the rank of major and will be responsible for Administrative Service and the Criminal Investigations Division; Sgt. Patrick Krieg is promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will be responsible for the Uniform Patrol Night Shifts; Detective Anthony Stallings is promoted to the rank of sergeant and will transfer to the Uniform Patrol Division.