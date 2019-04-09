The annual community service event Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs returns this year on April 27.

Organized by Leadership Sandy Springs, VBSS will kick off at 8 a.m. with a welcoming message from Mayor Rusty Paul at North Springs Charter High School, 7447 Roswell Road. Volunteers will help with projects at local schools and clean several parks until 1 p.m.

Some of those projects include helping Lake Forest Elementary School and Sandy Springs Middle School build out its STEAM-focused outdoor classrooms, a press release said. Volunteers will also help clean up Crooked Creek Park, a new park under development by the city.

Other sites slated for landscaping, general clean up and enhancements include: Abernathy Arts Center, Big Trees Forest Preserve, Community Assistance Center, Hammond Park, Heritage Sandy Springs, Lost Corner Preserve, Morgan Falls Overlook Park, North Springs Charter High School, Ridgeview Charter Middle School, Ridgeview Park, Riverwood International Charter High School and Woodland Charter Elementary School, according to the release.

Over the past 17 years, Leadership Sandy Springs estimates over 3,300 volunteers have contributed over $700,000 worth of improvements to more than 30 sites across Sandy Springs, the release said.

For more information, visit the LSS website or email vbss@leadershipsandysprings.org. Registration is available at vbss2019.eventbrite.com. Membership in LSS is not required to participate.