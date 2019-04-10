Brookhaven is hosting three Easter egg hunts this year as part of its Parks and Recreation Department activities.

This year’s hunts include one for special needs children at Lynwood Park, one for man’s best friend at Brookhaven Park, and another for different age groups at Blackburn Park. All are free and open to the public.

Eggstraordinary Easter Egg Hunt

On Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lynwood Park, 3360 Osborne Road, the city is hosting its first “Eggstraordinary Easter Egg Hunt” for children with visual and hearing issues and other special needs.

The event will be held on the park’s basketball courts to make it accessible for those using wheelchairs. There will also be beeping eggs, magnetic eggs with wands to help find the eggs, a bean-bag hunt for sensory-sensitive children and other activities. Siblings are invited to participate as well. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to pose for pictures and there will be free face-painting. Children are asked to bring their own baskets.

Easter Egg Scramble

The annual “Easter Egg Scramble” is slated for Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. Children are asked to bring their own baskets and will be divided into different age categories: 3 and under, 4 to 6 and 7 and older.

There will be food trucks selling breakfast fare and the Easter Bunny will again be posing for photos. A musical performance by the Brookhaven Innovation Academy Chorus starts at 10 a.m. and the egg hunt begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt

On April 13, the city is holding a “Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt” for residents and their dogs at Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road. Those wanting to participate in the hunt are asked to come to the top of the park’s hill where the dog run is located at 2:50 p.m. to line up. The hunt begins at 3 p.m.

Pet owners are encouraged to keep their dog on a leash throughout the hunt to maintain pet control and help prevent accidental ingestion of the treat-filled plastic eggs. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand to pose for a photo with dogs and pet owners.