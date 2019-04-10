Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan will be giving a wrap up of the General Assembly’s session during an April 16 luncheon hosted by the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber of Commerce. The event begins at 10:45 a.m. and is being held at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, 246 Perimeter Center Parkway.

Advanced registration is required. Tickets are $45 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members. Sponsorship tables are also available. Email Britney Hardware at britney@perimeterchamber.com for more information.

Duncan was elected lieutenant governor in November. He served in the state House of Representatives from 2012 to 2017, when he resigned his seat to run for lieutenant governor. He is a former executive vice president for Wellview Health, a Nashville-based health management company, and played minor league baseball with the Florida Marlins.

In the past session, Duncan backed the controversial “heartbeat bill” to ban most abortions as soon as a heartbeat is detected in an embryo, which can be as soon as six weeks. He has also come out in support of a two-term limit for the lieutenant governor’s seat.