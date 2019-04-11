From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 24 through March 24. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 24, in the early morning, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

1600 block of Clairmont Way — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

1300 block of Nancy Creek Drive — On Feb. 24, in the evening, a no-forced entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, in the evening, a man was arrested on burglary charges.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 24, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 25, at noon, a theft was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, at night, a theft was reported.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 26, in the morning, a no-forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 26, in the morning, a theft was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 26, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3100 block of Lenox Park Circle — On Feb. 26, at night, a theft was reported.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 27, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by taking auto and driving with a suspended license.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On Feb. 27, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 27, in the evening, a theft was reported.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 28, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 28, at night, items were stolen from a car.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On March 1, in the early morning, items were stolen from a car.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 1, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

2700 block of Green Meadows Lane — On March 1, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 1, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On March 1, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 1, at night, a theft was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On March 2, in the morning, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3500 block of Blair Circle — On March 2, in the afternoon, parts were stolen from a car.

2500 block of Drew Valley Road — On March 2, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

1300 block of Keys Lake Drive — On March 3, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

1300 block of Dover Circle — On March 3, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

2100 block of Brookhaven View — On March 3, at night, items were stolen from a car.

1300 block of Keys Lake Drive — On March 3, at night a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 3, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 4, in the morning, a forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On March 4, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 5, in the afternoon, a theft by receiving stolen vehicle incident was reported.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On March 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

3500 block of Blair Circle — On March 10, in the early morning, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On March 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of burglary.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway – On March 11, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, at noon, a theft of services incident was reported.

4200 block of Berkford Circle — On March 11, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.

2500 block of Briarcliff Road — On March 12, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

2400 block of Field Way — On March 12, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 13, in the morning, a no forced-entry burglary at a nonresidence was reported.

1500 block of Dresden Drive — On March 13, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On March 13, at night, a theft was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On March 14, in the morning, a no forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On March 14, at noon, a theft from a building was reported.

100 block of Executive Park — On March 14, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On March 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On March 14, at night, items were stolen from a car.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On March 16, at night, a theft was reported.

4100 block of D’Youville Trace — On March 16, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.

1400 block of Briarhaven Trail — On March 16, at night, items were taken from a car.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On March 17, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

11200 block of Brixworth Place — On March 17, at night, items were stolen from a car.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On March 18, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of theft by taking.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On March 18, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the afternoon, a no forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 19, in the evening, an entering auto incident was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 19, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On March 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

1200 block of Executive Park Drive — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

3700 block of Westbrooke Circle — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a simple battery was reported.

3700 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 26, in the early morning, a simple battery was reported.

1100 block of Lynmoor Drive — On Feb. 27, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Feb. 27, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

2600 block of Redding Road — On Feb. 27, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 27, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3600 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 28, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1900 block of Tall Tree Drive — On Feb. 28, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

1200 block of Windsor Parkway — On March 1, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On March 2, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 2, at night, a battery incident was reported.

1300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 4, in the morning, a battery incident was reported.

1200 block of Reserve Drive — On March 6, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On March 7, after midnight, a simple assault incident was reported.

2800 block of Skyland Drive — On March 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On March 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

3600 block of Peachtree Road — On March 10, in the early morning, an aggravated battery with a weapon was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On March 12, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On March 13, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On March 13, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On March 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated battery.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 16, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.

3500 block of Highgrove Way — On March 16, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

2100 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On March 16, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

2100 block of Knoll Place — On March 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

2400 block of East Club Drive — On March 23, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On March 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

Arrests

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 24, in the early morning, two women were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of marijuana.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, a wanted person was located and also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of financial transaction card fraud.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 26, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 26, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1500 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1600 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 26, at night, a man was arrested and accused of not signaling while changing lanes.

1500 block of Afton Lane — On Feb. 26, at night, a man was arrested and accused of construction after hours.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 26, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 27, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of stopping or parking outside a bus district.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 28, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Feb. 28, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of forgery in the first degree.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of crossing outside of a crosswalk.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On March 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3300 block of Roxboro Drive — On March 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On March 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On March 1, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On March 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of operating a motor vehicle without a tag.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On March 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing an ID.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 2, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a controlled substance or marijuana.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of a hit and run.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On March 2 ,in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of Bramblewood Drive — On March 3, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 3, after midnight,a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1600 block of Buford Highway — On March 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence and was impaired by glue, aerosols or vapors.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On March 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1600 block of Cliff Valley Way – On March 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating open container laws.

1400 block of Cliff Valley Way — On March 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On March 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

100 block of Executive Park South — On March 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2700 block of Ashford Road — On March 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of resisting arrest during a loitering violation.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On March 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On March 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On March 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On March 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2500 block of Apple Valley Road — On March 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On March 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of resisting arrest.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On March 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of a hit and run.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 5, at night, a man was arrested on defective equipment charges.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On March 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the fourth degree.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 6, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license and failing to obtain one within 30 days.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On March 6, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 6, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On March 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1300 block of Windsor Parkway — On March 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1200 block of Standard Drive — On March 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On March 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1200 block of Executive Park Drive — On March 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and resisting arrest.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

I-85 NB/North Druid Hills Road — On March 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On March 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.

Northeast Expressway/North Druid Hills Road — On March 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On March 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.

Northeast Expressway/North Druid Hills Road — On March 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On March 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On March 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

1800 block of Fairway Circle — On March 11, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On March 12, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On March 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of illegally crossing outside of a crosswalk.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2700 block of Hermance Drive — On March 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 13, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On March 13, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested following a hit and run accident.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On March 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 13, in the afternoon, a woman, who was a felon, was arrested and accused of possession of a firearm.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 13, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On March 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of conspiring to commit a crime.

2700 block of Bamby Lane — On March 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3000 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On March 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of conspiring to commit a crime.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On March 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of illegally crossing outside of a sidewalk.

North Druid Hills Road/I-85 Ramp — On March 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On March 15, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of having a suspended registration.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On March 15, in the evening, a wanted man was located.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On March 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On March 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On March 16, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On March 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On March 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On March 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 16, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On March 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On March 17, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 17, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3500 block of Durden Drive — On March 17, in the morning, two men were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3700 block of Peachtree Road — On March 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On March 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On March 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 19, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On March 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession and failing to appear.

1500 block of Dresden Drive — On March 19, at night, two men were arrested and accused of trafficking cocaine and other illegal drugs.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On March 20, in the afternoon, three people were arrested and accused of prostitution.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On March 20, in the afternoon, three men were arrested and accused of pandering.

1500 block of Dresden Drive — On March 20, in the afternoon, another man was arrested and accused of trafficking cocaine and other illegal drugs.

1200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 20, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On March 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II substance.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On March 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On March 21, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of keeping a place of prostitution.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On March 21, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 21, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On March 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On March 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On March 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3400 block of Blair Circle — On March 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of cruelty to children in the second degree.

1000 block of Abington Court — On March 24, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey traffic control devices.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On March 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On March 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On March 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1000 block of Warrenhall Lane — On March 24, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespassing and making terroristic threats.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On March 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Other incidents

3300 block of Stratfield Drive — On Feb. 24, at noon, officers conducted a death investigation.

3000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, in the evening, officers gave a criminal trespass warning.

1100 block of Brixworth Place — On Feb. 25, in the morning, officers received a complaint about impersonation.

1100 block of Wright Avenue — On Feb. 26, in the morning, officers received a complaint about impersonation.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 26, in the evening, officers responded to a report of terroristic threats.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 27, in the evening, officers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile.

100 block of Lenox Park Circle — On Feb. 27, at night, a report of swindling was made.

1400 block of Cliff Valley Way — On March 1, in the afternoon, officers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile.

1700 block of Georgian Terrace — On March 1, in the evening, officers responded to a disorderly conduct complaint.

2600 block of Dogwood Terrace — On March 2, in the morning, officers received a complaint about impersonation.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On March 2, in the afternoon, officers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On March 2, in the evening, a person was hit by a vehicle.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On March 2, at night, officers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile.

2500 block of Skyland Drive — On March 3, in the afternoon, officers received reports of harassing communications.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 4, in the morning, officers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On March 10, in the afternoon, a hit and run was reported.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On March 11, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3500 block of Northeast Expressway — On March 11, in the afternoon, a swindling incident was reported.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On March 12, in the early morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2000 block of Bramblewood Drive — On March 12, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass citation.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On March 12, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On March 13, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On March 13, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On March 13, at night, officers conducted a death investigation.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On March 14, in the morning, officers responded to a truancy incident.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On March 18, in the morning, officers responded to a truancy incident.

1500 block of West Nancy Creek Drive — On March 18, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2700 block of Skyland Way — On March 19, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.