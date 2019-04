The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Feb. 21 through March 22, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated assault

2400 block of Morosgo Way — Feb. 25

2300 block of Bolton Road — Feb. 25

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 25

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 25

300 block of Pharr Road — March 4

1700 block of Brookwood Valley Circle — March 4

1100 block of Woodland Avenue — March 8

2300 block of Piedmont Road — March 9

300 block of East Paces Ferry — March 10

2300 block of Parkland Drive — March 14

Burglary-Residence

500 block of Spring Valley Road — Feb. 21

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Feb. 21

100 block of West Wieuca Road — Feb. 26

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27

100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Feb. 28

4200 block of River Green Drive — March 4

2100 block of Lenox Road — March 8

500 block of Northside Circle — March 11

300 block of Pharr Road — March 14

300 block of Pharr Road — March 14

300 block of Pharr Road — March 14

3200 block of Peachtree Road — March 16

600 block of Longleaf Drive — March 19

2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — March 21

Burglary-Non-Residence

3100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 23

2600 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 23

2000 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 24

3400 block of Lakeside Drive — Feb. 25

1100 block of Sheridan Road — Feb. 26

100 block of West Wieuca Road — Feb. 26

3400 block of Lenox Road — March 3

2100 block of Piedmont Road — March 3

2100 block of Piedmont Road — March 5

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — March 8

1800 block of Peachtree Street — March 11

1800 block of Peachtree Street — March 11

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — March 12

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — March 13

2200 block of Marietta Boulevard — March 17

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — March 17

3500 block of Lenox Road — March 18

3400 block of Stratford Road — March 19

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — March 19

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — March 20

3400 block of Stratford Road — March 20

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — March 20

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — March 21

Robbery

500 block of Lindbergh Place — Feb. 24

4300 block of Roswell Road — March 2

900 block of Huff Road — March 2

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — March 3

700 block of Morosgo Drive — March 8

3100 block of Roswell Road — March 9

2600 block of Piedmont Road — March 9

1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — March 10

3200 block of Lenox Road — March 20

Larceny

Between Feb. 21 and March 22, there were 111 larcenies from vehicles reported and 126 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto theft

Between Feb. 21 and March 22, there were 37 reported incidents of auto theft.