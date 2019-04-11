From Dunwoody Police reports dated Feb. 24 through March 24. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 24, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Feb. 25, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

1000 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Feb. 25, in the evening, parts from a car were stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of larceny.

3700 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Feb. 26, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

5500 block of Woodsong Trail — On Feb. 26, at night, items were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 27, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of larceny.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Meadow Lane — On Feb. 28, in the evening, a man was arrested on larceny and marijuana possession charges.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 28, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of street robbery charges involving a gun. He was also a wanted person.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On March 1, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On March 1, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East— On March 2, items were reported stolen from a car.

100 block of Dunwoody Park — On March 2, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 2, at noon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On March 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of larceny. He was also a wanted person.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On March 2, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 2, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, in the evening, parts were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of breaking into and stealing from cars.

1400 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On March 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 4, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On March 5, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the morning, items were reported stolen from cars.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On March 5, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

500 block of Nandina Lane — On March 5, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 7, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 9, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On March 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 10, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 10, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Peachtree Road — On March 11, in the morning, items were taken from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

2400 block of Jett Ferry Road — On March 12, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

1300 block of Wyntercreek Road — On March 12, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

1700 block of Kenstone Walk — On March 12, in the afternoon, parts were stolen from a car.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 12, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

2300 block of Peachford Road — On March 13, at night, a larceny from the mail was reported.

1500 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On March 14, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On March 14, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 14, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On March 15, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 15, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 15, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3100 block of Asbury Square — On March 17, after midnight, parts were stolen from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On March 17, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 17, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 17, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On March 18, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 18, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 19, at midnight, items were stolen from a car.

3009 block of Perimeter Center North — On March 19, in the morning, a larceny from a building was reported.

6200 block of Madison Drive — On March 19, in the morning, a theft was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On March 19, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

7400 block of Madison Drive — On March 20, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with strong arm street robbery.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 20, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On March 20, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 20, in the evening, items from the mail were stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Assault

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 24, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a civil dispute was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Feb. 25, at night, a simple assault was reported.

4400 block of Shallowford Road — On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of sexual battery.

5400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, a civil dispute was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

5400 block of Oxford Chase Way — On Feb. 28, in the morning, a family battery incident was reported.

4300 block of Charleston Place — On March 2, in the morning, a family assault was reported.

4600 block of Shallowford Road — On March 2, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 2, in the evening, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4300 block of N. Peachtree Road — On March 3, at noon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

4300 block of Dunwoody Park — On March 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 10, in the evening a woman was arrested and charged with simple assault.

9300 block of Madison Drive — On March 12, in the early morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 12, in the morning, a family assault was reported.

4900 block of North Peachtree Road — On March 13, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 13, at night, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2200 block of Pernoshal Court — On March 15, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On March 15, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with family battery.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, at night, a sexual battery incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 19, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 20, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On March 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On March 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with simple battery.

Arrests

4500 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Feb. 25, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Feb. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4600 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Feb. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 26, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 26, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of providing false information.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Parkway — On Feb. 27, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 WB/Peachtree Road — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On March 1, after midnight, two men were arrested and accused of loitering and prowling and another for marijuana possession.

4600 block of Tilly Mill Road — On March 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

I-285 WB/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 1, at night, three men were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2500 block of Winterset Parkway — On March 2, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

6000 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On March 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

I-285 EB/Peachtree Road — On March 3, at night, a man and a woman were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of credit fraud.

1400 block of Valley View Road — On March 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Parkway — On March 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On March 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2400 block of Peeler Road — On March 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road/Winters Chapel Road — On March 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center — On March 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of following too closely.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired license.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to stay at the scene of an accident.

5100 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On March 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Hammond Drive — On March 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 12, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 13, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

Perimeter Center East/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 13, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with violating probation.

I-285 EB/Peachtree Road — On March 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 15, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with credit fraud.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

100 block of Perimeter Center Court — On March 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

I-285 EB/Shallowford Road — On March 16, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 17, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 17, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

2100 block of Bucktrout Place — On March 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with adult kidnapping.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 17, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of North Peachtree Road — On March 17, at night, a man was arrested and charged with harassing communications.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On March 18, in the early morning,a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On March 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with failure to properly register vehicle.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 20, in the early morning, a woman who was speeding, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

Tilly Mill Road/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 22, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On March 22, at night, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 22, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with speeding.

Ravinia Parkway/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On March 23, at night, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 23,at night, a man was arrested and charged with speeding.

Other incidents

100 block of Shallowford Road — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

5600 block of Queensborough Drive — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, officers conducted a welfare check.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

1700 block of Tolleson Court — On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, officers received a complaint about impersonation.

1600 block of Potomac Road — On Feb. 27, at noon, a report of swindling was made.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Feb. 27, in the afternoon, officers received reports of harassing communications.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, officers responded to a public indecency incident.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 2, in the afternoon, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

5300 block of Saffron Drive — On March 2, in the afternoon, a report of swindling was made.

4600 block of Kings Down Court — On March 5, in the morning, report of swindling was made.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the morning, officers received a complaint about a worthless check.

9300 block of Peachford Circle — On March 5, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, at noon, officers received a complaint about a worthless check.

3300 block of Dunwoody Gables Drive — On March 6, in the afternoon, a fraud complaint was made.

4300 block of Georgetown Square — On March 10, at night, a harassing communications report was made.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 11, at midnight, a credit fraud incident was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On March 11, in the afternoon, a sex offense involving sodomy was reported.

4500 block of Peachtree Road — On March 12, in the morning, a harassing communications report was made.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 12, in the evening, a credit fraud incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 13, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

4500 block of Village Springs Run — On March 13, in the morning, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 13, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

3200 block of Asbury Square — On March 13, at night,a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

1200 block of Verdon Drive — On March 14, in the morning, officers conducted a death investigation.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 14, in the afternoon, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

4600 block of Amberly Court — On March 14, in the evening, a fraud incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 15, in the morning a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 17, in the afternoon, a sex offense involving fondling was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 17, in the evening, a disorderly conduct warning was issued.

2500 block of Briers North Drive — On March 18, in the morning, a swindling incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the morning, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 18, in the afternoon, officers conducted a death investigation.