Construction of Brook Run Park’s $7.6 million master plan in Dunwoody is underway after a groundbreaking took place this week and slated to be finished by the end of the year.

The work will require some temporary closures of park facilities and a halt to private event rentals for nearly a year.

Work is starting April 13 on the playground to replace its surface area, requiring it to be closed for approximately two weeks.

City officials gathered April 9 at Brook Run Park to put shovels in the dirt to officially kick off construction of at the rear of the park, where two new athletic fields, a concession stand, more parking and an added entrance from Barclay Drive are being built.

A great lawn area with a band shell for live performances, new restrooms and an upgraded event pavilion are also being constructed, as well additional parking and a new nine-hole disc golf course.

“This is big, and we are excited,” Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal said in a written statement. “We worked hard to come up with a plan to satisfy everyone involved.”

Park construction is expected to impact the annual Lemonade Days festival set for April 24-28, according to the city. Some event and ride locations are expected to be moved to make way for construction work.

Construction will also mean that Brook Run Park facility rentals will cease after Lemonade Days and not be available again until March 30, 2020. The rental facilities at Pernoshal Park and Windwood Hollow Park will be available.

The Dog Park Brook Run Trail will remain open, with the possibility of intermittent closures. The city will post updated information on any closures on the city’s website at dunwoodyga.gov and social media channels.

Playground closure

On April 13, the playground at Brook Run Park will be closed temporarily so crews can install a new rubber surface.

The City Council approved at its March 25 meeting a $225,792 contract to KorKat Inc. for the installation. The current surface of the parking lot is 15 years old. The new one will be a similar rubber surface.

The playground is expected to be finished by May 2, in time for the first Food Truck Thursday event.