The High Point Civic Association will host a May 1 public meeting with police and city representatives on the verification requirement in Sandy Springs’ alarm ordinance.

The city’s new alarm ordinance shifted fines for repeated false alarms to the security companies who service the alarm systems, rather than residents and business owners who use them. In 2018, the city added a requirement for alarm companies to provide direct confirmation that a burglar alarm call is a real crime – with audio or video devices or in person – before calling 911. That provision takes effect June 19.

Requiring verification has been controversial with residents and alarm companies, though the city says companies are now cooperating with the new requirements.

The public meeting will provide information on the verification requirement and allow residents to ask questions, said Bill Gannon, the outgoing civic association president, at the group’s April 10 annual meeting. Police Capt. Dan Nable, who has done the bulk of the research and implementation for the ordinance, will be in attendance, Gannon said.

The meeting is open to the public, not just association members, the new president Duffy Hickey said. The event will be held May 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Highpoint Episcopal Community Church, 4945 High Point Road.