City leaders and residents gathered April 10 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the city’s new pedestrian bridge over the north fork of Nancy Creek that connects the Georgetown community to Perimeter Center.

The new bridge is part of the Dunwoody Trailway, a 12-foot wide multiuse trail covering nearly 3 miles that will connect Brook Run Park, Pernoshal Park and Georgetown Park. The bridge was installed in February.

The bridge is a key element of the new Trailway section, which starts at Old Georgetown Trail, goes across the creek and continues behind the new Townsend at Perimeter Townhomes on Perimeter Center East.

“We are connecting the east with the west and residents with businesses,” said Mayor Denis Shortal in a written statement.

Cost for the bridge, including boardwalk ramps and a walking trail on the Georgetown side of the creek, was $428,572. Perimeter Community Improvement Districts contributed $200,000. Developers of the Townsend at Perimeter Townhomes donated right-of-way and construction costs for the trail.

The length of the bridge is 145 feet and is near the Georgetown Recreation Club on Old Spring House Lane.

The multiuse path in Georgetown will eventually connect to the planned Grubb mixed-use development on Perimeter Center East, where City Hall was formerly located. The multiuse path is part of the Dunwoody Trail system and a plan dating back to 2015 to connect Georgetown to Perimeter Center.

A future phase of the Dunwoody Trailway will connect this new section to Ashford- Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Mall.

There are plans to extend the Georgetown trail behind the Georgetown Recreation Club, adjacent to I-285, to connect to Perimeter Center. But plans for this section of trail is on hold until as the state determines where it will build new toll lanes along I-285.