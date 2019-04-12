The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 12-13, westbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 12-14, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 12-13, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 12-14, northbound collector-distributor lanes between Glenridge Connector and I-285, two lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 15-16, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

April 12-14, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

April 16-17 and 19-20, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

April 16-17, eastbound ramp to Roswell Road closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 17-18, eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 19-20, westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

April 12-13, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 12-15, eastbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 15-16, eastbound between Long Island Drive and Ga. 400, four left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 15-19, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 16-17, eastbound between Long Island Drive and Roswell Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 17-18, eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 18-19, westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, four left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 19-20, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 19-20, westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, three right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

April 13-14, northbound and southbound between I-285 and Lake Hearn Drive, two right lanes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other traffic changes

On April 14, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ga. 400 northbound and southbound between Northridge Road and Lenox Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.

On April 16-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.

GDOT has listed closures on Mount Vernon Highway, but did not specify the exact locations of the closures. The closures are scheduled for April 15-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.