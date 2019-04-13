Cars & ’Q for the Cause, a Sandy Springs tradition that raises money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, will celebrate its 10th anniversary when it returns this year on May 4.

The fundraiser started in 2009 as a small car show and barbecue in the parking lot of Choate Construction as a way for the company to try to save the life of a close family friend Leann Rittenbaum Ott, who died in November 2018.

But the fundraiser will continue in Ott’s honor, the company announced. The event has grown to more than 1,200 attendees and features over 120 cars, a press release said. Last year, the event raised $435,433 for the foundation. This year, the goal has been set at $500,000.

The event will be held May 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Choate Construction, 8200 Roberts Drive. Tickets are $20 for event entry and dinner. Tickets that include bar access are $40. On April 26, prices rise to $30 and $50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit carsnq.com.