The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods will discuss transportation, traffic and housing – and how those issues related to each other – at its next meeting on May 2.

BCN Chair Mary Norwood said she expects the council to discuss resolutions relating to reducing commuter traffic impacts on the neighborhoods.

The meeting is scheduled to run 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road N.W. For more information, see buckheadcouncil.org.