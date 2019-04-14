The historic Lemonade Days festival at Brook Run Park is celebrating two decades of carnival rides, live music and preserving the past on April 24-28. The park is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road.

Admission to the festival is free. Individual ride tickets are $1 or wristbands for unlimited rides can be purchased for $20 on Wednesday and $25 on Thursday through Sunday. Visit www.dunwoodylemonadedays.org to download $5 off unlimited rides.

The event began as a fundraiser following a devastating tornado that struck the city in 1998 so residents could “make lemonade out of lemons.” The annual fundraiser now raises money for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Dunwoody’s historic places.

Profits of the festival will go toward continued rehabilitation and maintenance of the 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm, a restoration partnership of the city of Dunwoody, Dunwoody Preservation Trust and the community. This spring marks the one-year anniversary of the almost 4-acre property as a public special-event and educational facility.

This year’s festival offers more than 30 full-scale carnival rides, more than 20 food-and-beverage vendors, a 5K run, a “Country Store,” craft vendors, ponies, a petting zoo, live music and the “Dunwoody Idol” music contest.

Days and hours:

Wednesday, April 24, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday, April 25, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, April 26, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, April 28, noon-10 p.m.

For more information, visit dunwoodylemonadedays.org where . Weather updates will be provided on Twitter @Lemonadedays.