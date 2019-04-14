Heritage Sandy Springs will host its first “Jockeys & Juleps” fundraiser, a Kentucky Derby-themed event, during the race on May 4.

“Jockeys & Juleps is an opportunity to directly support Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park, keeping the history, education, culture and community of Sandy Springs alive,” the organization said in an announcement.

The idea to hold it during the race also has a local tie. A weather vane donated from the original barn at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, the legendary horse-racing event, sits on top of the Heritage Sandy Springs’ gazebo on the lawn of the city’s namesake spring.

The event will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Heritage Hall on the organization’s grounds, 6110 Blue Stone Road.

Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided at the fundraiser. General admission tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door. VIP tickets are $125. For more information, visit heritagesandysprings.org.