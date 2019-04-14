Residents in Brookhaven can now legally keep a pot-bellied pig as a pet in their homes.

The City Council approved March 26 an ordinance to allow the domestic pigs as household pets. Rules apply, however: they will only be permitted on lots zoned single-dwelling, detached residential, and no more than one pot-bellied pig with a maximum weight of 200 pounds is permitted per lot. A minimum 4-foot-high fence must be provided on the lot and the minimum enclosure size must be 250 square feet.

In addition to traditional pets, the city also allows chickens and bees to be kept by residents within certain guidelines. The ordinance also requires that all pot-bellied pigs shall be spayed or neutered and vaccinated.