Residents in Brookhaven can now legally keep a pot-bellied pig as a pet in their homes.
The City Council approved March 26 an ordinance to allow the domestic pigs as household pets. Rules apply, however: they will only be permitted on lots zoned single-dwelling, detached residential, and no more than one pot-bellied pig with a maximum weight of 200 pounds is permitted per lot. A minimum 4-foot-high fence must be provided on the lot and the minimum enclosure size must be 250 square feet.
The ordinance also requires that all pot-bellied pigs shall be spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
In addition to traditional pets, the city also allows chickens and bees to be kept by residents within certain guidelines.