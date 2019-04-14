The City Council approved March 26 an ordinance to allow the domestic porkers as household pets. Rules apply, however: they will only be permitted on lots zoned single-dwelling, detached residential and no more than one potbelly pig with a maximum weight of 200 pounds is permitted per lot. A minimum 4-foot fence must be provided on the lot and the minimum enclosure size shall be 250 square feet.

The ordinance also requires that all potbellied pigs shall be spayed/neutered and vaccinated.

In addition to traditional pets, the city also allows chickens and bees to be kept by residents within certain guidelines.