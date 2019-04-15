Fulton County Schools has chosen a finalist for its superintendent and will announce the candidate April 17.

The former superintendent, Jeff Rose, announced his resignation in October 2018. Dr. Cindy Loe, who was FCS’s superintendent in 2008-2011, has been serving in the interim role since the end of 2018. She is not a candidate for the permanent position, FCS said at the time.

The finalist will be announced April 17 at the Fulton County School North Learning Center in Sandy Springs.

The public will be able to meet the candidate at these three events:

April 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Auditorium of Roswell High School

11595 King Road, Roswell, Georgia

April 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Cafeteria of Westlake High School

2400 Union Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia

April 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Auditorium of Centennial High School

9310 Scott Road, Roswell, Georgia