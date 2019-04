The city of Brookhaven hosted its first “Eggstraordinary Easter Egg Hunt” on April 13 at Lynwood Park for children with special needs, such as visual and hearing issues.



The hunt included beeping eggs, magnetic eggs with wands to help find the eggs and a bean-bag hunt for sensory-sensitive children. The Easter Bunny of course showed up and volunteers provided free face painting.

Photos by Phil Mosier.

