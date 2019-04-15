Residents will have the chance to review Sandy Springs’ proposed improvements for the intersection of Roswell and Dalrymple roads at a May 2 open house.

The proposed project is intended to improve traffic and safety at the intersection. Proposed improvements include adding an additional left turn lane on eastbound Dalrymple Road and extending the existing sidewalk, according to the city. Pedestrian lighting, crosswalks and traffic signal upgrades are also included.

The open house is set for May 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way. There will not be a formal presentation, but city representatives will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.

For more information, visit the city’s webpage on the project.