A 14-unit townhome project has been proposed for Sandy Springs’ north end. The proposal comes as the city looks into ways to inspire redevelopment in the north end area.

The project is proposed for 1190 and 1194 Hope Road, which runs between Roswell Road and Dunwoody Place. The lots, together totaling 1.4 acres, currently have two single-family homes.

The developer, identified in planning documents as Callicott Holdings, LLC, is seeking a rezoning to allow it to construct townhomes. The 14 units would be two stories with two-car garages, according to a site plan. Two parking spaces per unit would be built, the plan said.

The developer will host the second of the two required community meetings on April 29 at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way. The proposal will later go before the Planning Commission and City Council.

The site is behind the Publix on Dunwoody Place and near the North River Village Shopping Center.

The site is adjacent to an area identified for a possible large-scale “catalyst” project a city-created North End Revitalization Task Force recommended last year. The catalyst project is intended to spur retail development and would create a “sense of place” and be walkable and mixed-income. A major thrust was creating more homeownership.

Another townhome development was proposed in the area last year and was announced as the latest proposal to remake the north end. That proposal would bring 65 “high-end” townhomes to a lot at the corner of Hannover Park and Roswell roads that currently is home to two office buildings.

The task force’s recommendations also included several other ideas that members thought could spur redevelopment, including a multi-use trail, indoor swimming complex and more greenspace access. The city is currently reviewing the recommendations to determine which should move forward and how that could be done. Meanwhile, two community-led groups have formed to support and oppose the recommendations.

