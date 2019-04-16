Livable Buckhead aims to get residents on their feet with a new 5K run on June 1 and a month-long walking program in May that offers prizes to participants willing to sign up with a private fitness-tracking service. The events are dubbed “buckheadRUN!” and “buckheadWALKS!”

“This is the perfect time of year to get outside and become more active,” said Denise Starling, the nonprofit organization’s executive director, in a press release. “These events give people an extra incentive to take advantage of spring weather and start moving more. We also want to encourage people to explore Buckhead on foot because we think many people haven’t discovered just how walkable it is.”

buckheadWALKS!

The walking program offers prizes to individual and team participants who log the longest distances during the month of May. Participation is free, but walkers have to register and be tracked by the fitness technology company Wellable. Among the prizes are restaurant gift cards, a one-night stay at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead hotel and tickets to the Buckhead Theatre. During the month, there will be special walking-oriented events, including a “happy hour” cocktail stop and a scavenger hunt.

For registration and more information, see livablebuckhead.org/walk.

buckheadRUN!

The June 1 5K run is open to all ages and will take runners around central Buckhead and along the PATH400 multiuse trail, whose construction Livable Buckhead is overseeing.

The run’s course will start at Lenox Square mall, continue along Peachtree Road to PATH400, and circle through North Buckhead before returning to the mall.

Registration is $30 until May 15 and $35 after. For registration and more information, see livablebuckhead.org/run.