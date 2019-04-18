Dunwoody Police say they arrested 24 suspects and recovered more than $6,000 in stolen merchandise as part of a two-day operation at local retail stores.

The police operation took place April 16 and 17 in the Perimeter Mall area and was done in cooperation with the Georgia Retailers Organized Crime Alliance, an organization that seeks to bring together the state’s retail industry with law enforcement to reduce retail crime, according to Sgt. Robert Parsons.

Dunwoody officers worked with the organization in an “intense and focused” operation that netted the arrests of 21 adults and three juveniles. They were charged with 11 felonies and 27 misdemeanors.

A total of $6,279 worth of merchandise was recovered, as well as other items such as fraudulent credit cards and tools used for the commission of a crime, Parsons said.