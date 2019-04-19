Two rescue rabbits – Lonnie and Sonya – will be at the April 20 Brookhaven Farmers Market as part of an Easter-themed event that includes a cooking demonstration and an egg hunt. The farmers market is from 9 a.m. to noon at 1375 Fernwood Circle NE.

The rescue rabbits are from the Georgia House Rabbit Society, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming rabbits in need. Jardi Chocolates will be selling their artisan chocolates and also donating the profits of sales of their Easter Bunny Adoption Boxes to the Georgia House Rabbit Society.

A chef with the Cook’s Warehouse will be demonstrating how to make egg salad. An egg hunt is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Other events include drawings to win items from vendors at 10 and 11 a.m., and Easter-themed photos.