The Dunwoody Reporter will be a new presenting sponsor of the 2019 Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade, joining the Dunwoody Homeowners Association as a top supporter of one of Georgia’s largest Independence Day celebrations.

“We’re delighted to be a part of this great Dunwoody tradition and join with so many volunteers and community groups who make the parade a success,” said Steve Levene, publisher of the Dunwoody Reporter and Reporter Newspapers.

“Thank you to the Reporter Newspapers for carrying on the essential media support for the Dunwoody Fourth of July parade,” said parade co-chair Pam Tallmadge, who also serves as a City Council member. “It is so important that the news about the parade is broadcasted to the citizens of Dunwoody and will continue to show our community the importance of an event like this.”

Dunwoody’s Fourth of July Parade is thought to be the state’s largest Independence Day parade, with 2018’s attendance estimated at 32,000 spectators and 2,500 participants. The parade dates to American Bicentennial celebrations in 1976, and after a dormant period, has run annually since 1991 as one of Dunwoody’s top local traditions and regional attractions.

This year’s parade, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, has a theme of “Happy birthday, Dunwoody!” to note the 10th anniversary of the city’s incorporation. The Dunwoody Police Department will serve as grand marshals.

The parade will include everything from traditional floats to the costumed Nocturnal Pirates of Atlanta, and conclude with a festival featuring a concert of patriotic music, food, children’s activities and nonprofit sponsor booths.

Tallmadge said the event will have something for everyone.

“The parade this year will bring back many wonderful entries that spectators from 2 to 102 love to see: fire trucks, police cars, military vehicles, antique cars, horses, jugglers, floats, celebrities and music,” she said. “Special announcement – pirates are back! The tradition continues with the 116th National Army Guard Marching Band playing patriotic music honoring our most treasured guests that follow, our service men and women of past and present.”

For more information about this year’s parade and updates on additional participants, see its website here.