The Sandy Springs Artsapalooza festival will return for its eighth year on April 20 and 21.

Organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces, the two-day festival features more than 150 artists and transforms streets of Sandy Springs into an outdoor art gallery. The event will include a children’s play area, local musicians and interactive art stations, an announcement said.

On April 21, Easter Sunday, the AFFPS, a partner of Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park, will host the largest Easter egg hunt in Sandy Springs with over 5,000 hidden eggs, the announcement said. The hunt will kick off at 2 p.m.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 21. It will be held at 6100 Lake Forrest Drive N.E.

The festival is free to attend, open to all ages and to dogs. Food from food trucks and drinks will be available for purchase, the announcement said.

For more information, visit sandyspringsartsapalooza.com.