The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 24-25, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 26-28, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

April 25-27, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 20-21, southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, three left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 21-22, southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Abernathy Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 22-23, (no direction provided), between North Springs MARTA Station and Abernathy Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 23-25, southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 25-26, southbound between Lenox Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 26-28, northbound collector-distributor lanes between Glenridge Connector and I-285, two lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

April 26-28, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

April 20, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one left lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 22-26, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

April 22-23, eastbound ramp to Roswell Road closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 24-25, westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 25-26, eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

April 19-20, 22-23 and 25-27, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 22-24, eastbound between Long Island Drive and Roswell Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 23-24, westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, four left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 23-25, eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 24-25, westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, three left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 25-27, eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 25-26, westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

April 26-28, closed between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

April 22-25, northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roswell Road ramp closures

April 25-26, ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

GDOT has listed closures on Mount Vernon Highway, but did not specify the exact locations of the closures. The closures are scheduled for April 22-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.