A coalition of advocacy groups – including the Atlanta Audubon Society, Trees Atlanta and The Tree Next Door – will hold a meeting in Buckhead April 30 about the city of Atlanta’s rewrite of its tree protection ordinance.

The tree ordinance is consistently controversial among residents, environmentalists and developers alike. It is currently in the midst of a review with a new version expected to be completed this summer.

The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods earlier this year formally expressed concerns about various aspects of the tree ordinance.

The April 30 “Tree Talk” meeting will run 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Atlanta International School, 2890 North Fulton Drive in Garden Hills. It will begin with networking and sandwiches.

Presenters at the meeting include: deLille Anthony, co-founder of The Tree Next Door and the chair of a Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods tree subcommittee; Nikki Belmonte, executive director of the Atlanta Audubon Society; Robby Astrove, a “citizen forester” in East Atlanta; and George Dusenberry, regional director at the Trust for Public Land.

People interested in attending are asked to pre-register online for planning purposes at atlantaaudubon.org/tree-talks.html.