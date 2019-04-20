Members of the Parks and Recreation Coalition Brookhaven recently elected Steve Peters from the Murphey Candler Park Conservancy to succeed Sue Binkert as the nonprofit group’s president. Binkert had helmed the organization since its founding in 2013.

Peters has said is goal is to reinvigorate PARC Brookhaven and is working with all parks groups to become members.

PARC Brookhaven was formed shortly after the city was incorporated. The founding members are residents who were active in various parks advocacy groups before the city incorporated.

PARC Brookhaven was instrumental in helping create an initial parks master plan in 2014. In 2016, the City Council approved a final parks master plan.

Several members of PARC Brookhaven participated in 2017 and 2018 in coming up with three different bond referendum scenarios to pay for the parks master plans. Those members then publicly opposed the $40 million parks bond referendum that was approved by the City Council to be put on the ballot, saying it was too costly and included plans not approved as part of the parks master plan. Voters approved the referendum in November with 60 percent of the vote.

The city has 15 parks, ranging from the 135-acres at Murphey Candler Park to Clack’s Corner, a 1/5-acre neighborhood pocket park.

PARC Brookhaven meets the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Lynwood Park Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road NE.