Tickets are on sale for the Dunwoody Nature Center’s annual Monarchs & Margaritas and Mules fundraiser set for April 27 at the Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive.

The upscale casual party is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features food from the Brooklyn Café and, of course, Moscow Mules to wash it all down. Margaritas will also be on tap.

The event includes a live band and a silent auction and other activities and games, including the popular luxury vacation raffle.

Individual tickets are $100. Click here for more information.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the programming, education, and park improvement efforts of the Dunwoody Nature Center.