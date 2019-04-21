Sidewalk crews will begin right-of-way improvements on the Roberts Drive corridor in Dunwoody beginning Monday morning, April 22.

Now that utility re-location and clearing has progressed, the city’s contractor will begin installing new sidewalks and storm drainage beginning near Wyntercreek Road and working north on Roberts Drive, according to a city press release.

These improvements will be completed in time for the new Austin Elementary School opening in January 2020. Visit the project’s webpage for more details.

The sidewalks are part of a $1.35 million intersection improvement project that includes adding a new traffic light at the school’s main entrance, more turn lanes and new sidewalks.

Later this summer, a new traffic signal and pedestrian crossing will be installed at the school’s north driveway, which will also serve as the main public entrance to the school and the Dunwoody Nature Center. The entrance currently being used for construction will become the bus lane for the school.

The improvements include turn lanes into and out of the main entrance to the school, a new sidewalk on the west side of Roberts Drive and a widening of the sidewalk to 8 feet on the east side of Roberts Drive. The Georgia Department of Transportation is providing a $300,000 grant for the school safety improvements.