Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul will give the 2019 “State of the City” address on May 14.

The speech will be held in City Springs’ Terrace Meeting Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce.

Paul’s address last year discussed the effort to seek improvements to the Atlanta-run water system or sue to seize control of it, along with other city priorities.

City Springs is located at 1 Galambos Way. Admission is $40 for Chamber members and $45 for non-members. Registration closes May 12 at noon. For more information, visit the Chamber website.

