Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul will give the 2019 “State of the City” address on May 14.

The speech will be held in City Springs’ Terrace Meeting Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce.

Paul’s address last year discussed the effort to seek improvements to the Atlanta-run water system or sue to seize control of it, along with other city priorities.

City Springs is located at 1 Galambos Way. Admission is $40 for Chamber members and $45 for non-members. Registration closes May 12 at noon. For more information, visit the Chamber website.