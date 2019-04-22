The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is set to begin major sewer system rehabilitation projects this summer in the Brookhaven area. A community open house to go over the projects is set for Thursday, April 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE.

DeKalb County’s projects include the installation of new and larger wastewater pipe. This project is part of DeKalb County’s $1.345 billion Capital Improvement Program. Projects are designed to reduce sanitary sewer system overflows and increase service capacity.

In December 2011, DeKalb County reached a Clean Water Act settlement in the form of a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The 8½-year consent decree calls for significant levels of sanitary sewer system inspection, assessment, rehabilitation and repair.

In Aug. 2017, 3.9 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Nancy Creek Basin in Brookhaven and near Sandy Springs. Crews determined a 10-inch pipe in a remote area had been broken due to soil erosion, causing the spill.

For more information visit dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.