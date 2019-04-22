Children of all ages flocked to Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park for the annual Easter Egg Scramble held April 20.
Unlike traditional Easter egg hunts where eggs are hidden, this Easter Egg “scramble” spreads out hundreds and hundreds of plastic eggs and other prizes all over the park’s fields and children then race to pick up as many as they can. Dozens of children and their parents braved the drizzly weather to scoop up the colorful eggs spread throughout the park.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Children line up at Blackburn Park on April 20 ready to charge the fields and pick up as many eggs as possible as part of the annual city of Brookhaven’s annual Easter Egg Scramble.
Brookhaven resident Rina Guebert holds an umbrella as her husband Anthony Guebert and their son Theoden Guebert, 2, pick up Easter eggs to put in a their basket. With them is Theoden’s grandfather, Steve Guebert.
Lily Holmes of Marist High School holds children behind the rope until the command was given to “scramble” for the Easter eggs at Blackburn Park.
Heather Page, her husband Mike Page, and their daughter Camille Page, 2, have their picture made with the Easter Bunny at the Blackburn Park Egg Scramble on April 20.