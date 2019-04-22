Children of all ages flocked to Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park for the annual Easter Egg Scramble held April 20.

Unlike traditional Easter egg hunts where eggs are hidden, this Easter Egg “scramble” spreads out hundreds and hundreds of plastic eggs and other prizes all over the park’s fields and children then race to pick up as many as they can. Dozens of children and their parents braved the drizzly weather to scoop up the colorful eggs spread throughout the park.

Photos by Phil Mosier.