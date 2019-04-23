Environment Sandy Springs will host a May 2 seminar with a researcher who will discuss “the robust and somewhat hidden world of wildlife” in the city, the nonprofit announced.

Dr. Chris Mowry, a professor at Berry College in Rome, will discuss work and show videos he has captured through a partnership with Environment Sandy Springs to track wildlife in the area, a press release said. Mowry is the one of the founders the Atlanta Coyote Project, which gathers data on local coyote sightings and encounters to conduct research on the area population.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held May 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. in City Springs, 1 Galambos Way.

The seminar is the second in a series of events the nonprofit is hosting this year.

The final seminar in the 2019 series will be given Oct. 2 by Tony Giarrusso, who will explore the impact that residential and commercial development has on the community’s tree canopy, the release said. Details for the final presentations will be issued closer to the event date. The first lecture focused on water quality and its relationship to development and flooding.

Environment Sandy Springs said in the release it is hosting these talks because the uptick in local development has created a greater need for residents to be educated on these issues.

For more information, visit environmentsandysprings.org.