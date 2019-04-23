Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Preparatory School will present a new version of their controversial campus expansion plan at an April 24 meeting.

The meeting, required by the city of Sandy Springs prior to a filing for a conditional use permit, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the church at 4465 Northside Drive N.W. in Buckhead.

Holy Spirit proposes to expand its current church and Upper School campus at Northside and Mount Paran Road onto an adjacent site in Sandy Springs. The plan includes relocating the Lower School from elsewhere in Sandy Springs and constructing a parking garage, a parish building and other structures.

An earlier version of the plan presented last fall drew criticism from neighbors. Holy Spirit is proposed a reduced plan, but some neighbors say it continues to violate a 15-year-old legal agreement. Holy Spirit says the agreement is no longer valid and it wants to strike a new deal.