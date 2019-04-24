The developer of a planned 26-story office tower that has been in the works for years as part of Sandy Springs’ Northpark Town Center complex has put out the call for tenants and says construction could begin this fall.

The 450,000-square-foot office building, called Northpark 700, would be the fourth in the development located on Abernathy Road near the Dunwoody border. The building would be located on the northeast side of the complex at the intersection of North Park Place and Mount Vernon Highway.

Hines, the development company, hopes to start construction in the fall this year, but wants to lock down a tenant first, said John Heagy, a senior managing director. Hines has begun seeking tenants and released new illustrations as part of that effort.

The existing three office buildings were built in the 1980s and 1990s. The design for the Northpark 700 is a departure from the copper-and-black existing buildings. The new building is shown as a more modern glass tower.

Hines, which also developed Dunwoody’s Ravinia complex, has already received a land disturbance permit from the city of Sandy Springs and does not need any other approvals, Heagy said.

Hines has announced plans to lease Northpark 700 at points over several years, but it has not yet moved forward.

Hines in 2017 lost a lengthy court battle with the city of Sandy Springs over a Northpark property on the other side of the complex at Abernathy Road and Ga. 400. The city was able to halt Hines’ planned office tower and hotel at that site.

Heagy said the next proposal for the site may be some kind of residential property.