Leaders of business and civic organizations in Buckhead, Midtown and Downtown met April 24 in a “roundtable conversation” of mutual issues, according to the Buckhead Coalition.

The Buckhead Coalition and its president, Sam Massell, played host at its regular monthly meeting to the roundtable, which included Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District; Kevin Green, president and CEO of the Midtown Alliance; and A.J. Robinson, president of Central Atlanta Progress.

According to the coalition, the group leaders discussed a wide variety of issues, but specifically considered mutual work on the following topics:

Maintaining early closing times for nightlife-oriented businesses;

“Systematically mapping mass pothole repairs”;

Regulating and enforcing safety measures for electric scooters, bicycles and mopeds, including limiting their speeds to those of wheelchairs.

The coalition, the Midtown Alliance and CAP also joined in issuing a “resolution” praising Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for her “One Atlanta” theme of citywide unity. Last year, Bottoms delivered her first major post-election speech to the Buckhead Coalition and spoke on that theme.