The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will host its Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony April 28, featuring the Sandy Springs author of a book recounting the infamous MS St. Louis incident.

The MJCCA each year hosts a free, community-wide event to commemorate Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year, it will be held April 28 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the MJCCA’s Besser Holocaust Memorial Garden in Dunwoody at 5342 Tilly Mill Road.

Pamela Sampson, who lives in Sandy Springs and is an editor for the Associated Press, will be the guest speaker, a press release announced. She co-authored, along with Holocaust survivor Henry Gallant, “No Reply: A Jewish Child Aboard the MS St. Louis and the Ordeal That Followed.”

The book recounts the 1939 voyage of the MS. St. Louis, a German ship carrying more than 900 Jewish refugees. The ship was denied permission to land in Cuba, the United States and Canada. The passengers were forced to return to Europe, where many fell into the hands of the Nazis, the release said.

Gallant and his family were among the passengers. He and his mother hid from Nazis and managed to escape to Switzerland. Gallant’s father was detained in a French internment camp for two years until he was deported in August 1942 to Auschwitz, where he died, according to the release.

For more information, visit atlantajcc.org/yomhashoah or call 678-812-4161.