Medusa Restaurant & Lounge can stay open pending a May 7 hearing about allegedly unpaid liquor taxes, the city of Brookhaven as it reversed a previously announced alcohol license suspension.

Brookhaven has been seeking back taxes from a variety of restaurants and bars following an audit of alcohol sales. The city alleges Medusa has failed to pay more than $32,000 in liquor taxes.

Medusa, located in the Northeast Plaza shopping center at 3375 Buford Highway, is one of three nightclubs that last year sued the city over another alcohol ordinance, alleging discrimination. That fee was scrapped and the lawsuit was dismissed.