The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

April 27-28, ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 26-28, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

May 2-5, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 26-28, northbound collector-distributor lanes between Glenridge Connector and I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

April 28-29 and April 30-May 1, northbound between Lenox Road and Glenridge Connector, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 29-30, southbound between Lenox Road and Glenridge Connector, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 29-May 1, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

April 26-28, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closures

April 29-May 1, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

April 27-28, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one left lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-285 ramp closures

April 27-29, westbound ramps to Ga. northbound and southbound closed, 9 p.m. to noon.

I-285 lane closures

May 1-2, eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 2-5, westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

April 26-29, between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roswell Road lane closures

May 3-6, northbound between I-285 and Carpenter Drive closed, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.