Plans to build a senior multiunit residential development in Lenox Park on the Brookhaven/Buckhead border have been erased following backlash from the community opposed to apartments.

The Brookhaven Planning Commission had recommended the project be denied after the developer requested a waiver for the city’s new workforce housing mandate.

The Brookhaven City Council at its April 23 meeting voted to accept the withdrawal of an application to build a 188 multiunit residential project for people 55 and older at 1035, 1045, 1055 and 1065 Lenox Park Blvd.

The withdrawal request was made by a representative from AT&T, owner of the parcels. The representative said Greystar GP II LLC, which was seeking to build the project, decided not to seek to buy the property.

“We no longer have a buyer under contract … and now this is a moot point,” the AT&T representative told the council.

This is the second time AT&T has sought a buyer for the Lenox Park property, only to see development plans be rejected by Lenox Park residents and the city. Both projects were residential developments.

The project was the first proposed development in the city to fall under the new workforce housing mandate approved as part of the zoning rewrite in November. The ordinance requires 10 percent of a new multiunit residential project to be classified as workforce housing.