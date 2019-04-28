Brookhaven’s Food Truck Roundup returns for a sixth season Wednesday, May 15 to Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The event takes place every Wednesday through Oct. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.

This year, the location will be moved to the north end of the park near a pavilion and a new playground, according to a press release.

Eight to 10 food trucks will be at each roundup, as well as beer and wine and live entertainment. The city will also provide a bounce house and other children’s activities.

This year more seating will be available with the pavilion nearby, but attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Pets are welcome.

The installation of commercial electrical outlets as part of recent renovations at the park reduces the need for as many generators for the food trucks and the diesel fumes, according to the city.

The Food Truck Roundup is hosted by the city in conjunction with the Street Food Coalition. On-site trucks scheduled for May 15 include South of Philly, Gyro Chef, Brooke Lynn’s Own Sticks & Cones, Habanero Grill and Yumbii.