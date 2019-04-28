Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts will deliver the “State of the County” address May 7 at a Buckhead event venue.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flourish, 3143 Maple Drive in Atlanta.

The event is hosted by the South and North Fulton Chamber of Commerce organizations and the lobby group the Council for Quality Growth, which hosted a similar event for DeKalb County in Dunwoody recently.

Tickets are $65 for Council for Quality Growth members and $85 for the public. For more information, visit councilforqualitygrowth.org.