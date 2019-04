A community meeting for input on the Atlanta Public Schools’ 2019-2020 school year budget is scheduled for May 16 in Buckhead.

The meeting, hosted by APS and the Atlanta Board of Education, will be held at 6 p.m. at E. River Elementary School, 8 Peachtree Battle Ave.

It is one of four community meetings around the city in May, as well as two public hearings at APS headquarters downtown. For more information, see the APS website.