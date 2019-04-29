The 20th anniversary of Dunwoody’s Lemonade Days is in the history books. The community festival was held April 24-28 at Brook Run Park and attracted thousands of people for the games, the rides, the food, the entertainment and, of course, community.
The annual event is the largest fundraiser for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve the city’s historic sites and buildings. Money raised from this year’s festival is going toward the ongoing rehabilitation and maintenance of the 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, a restoration partnership of the city of Dunwoody, Dunwoody Preservation Trust and the community.
The event began as a fundraiser following a devastating tornado that struck the city in 1998 so residents could “make lemonade out of lemons.”
Photos by Phil Mosier.
People line up April 24 for the one of some 30 carnival rides at this year’s Lemonade Days festival held at Brook Run Park.
Plenty of carnival games are a mainstay of each Lemonade Days festival held this year from April 24-28 at Brook Run Park.
The Pirate Ship ride is a popular ride each year at the Lemonade Days festival at Dunwoody’s Lemonade Days festival.
Jackson Berry and his girlfriend, Ashley Richardson, stay close on one of the carnival rides at the Lemonade Days festival at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park.
The ferris wheel is a centerpiece for the annual Lemonade Days festival held each year at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody.
Leo Althoff, 2, plucks some rubber ducks from one of the many carnival games at this year’s Lemonade Days festival at Brook Run Park.
Corrine Ovellette, in front, and her best friend, Layla Smith, ride the swings at the 20th anniversary of Lemonade Days. They are both eighth graders at Peachtree Charter Middle School.
Tammera Johnson enjoys a cold glass of Lemonade Days with a turkey leg at this year’s Lemonade Days festival.