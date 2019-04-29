The 20th anniversary of Dunwoody’s Lemonade Days is in the history books. The community festival was held April 24-28 at Brook Run Park and attracted thousands of people for the games, the rides, the food, the entertainment and, of course, community.

The annual event is the largest fundraiser for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve the city’s historic sites and buildings. Money raised from this year’s festival is going toward the ongoing rehabilitation and maintenance of the 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, a restoration partnership of the city of Dunwoody, Dunwoody Preservation Trust and the community.

The event began as a fundraiser following a devastating tornado that struck the city in 1998 so residents could “make lemonade out of lemons.”

Photos by Phil Mosier.