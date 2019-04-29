Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs’ 17th annual event brought volunteers out to help clean up 17 local sites and work on special projects building outdoor classrooms at schools.

In two special projects, volunteers helped Lake Forest Elementary School and Sandy Springs Charter Middle School build out STEAM-focused outdoor classrooms at the April 27 event. Volunteers also helped clean up Crooked Creek Park, a new park under development by the city.

Organized by Leadership Sandy Springs, VBSS kicked off with a welcoming message from Mayor Rusty Paul at North Springs Charter High School.

Other sites where volunteers did landscaping, general clean up and enhancements included: Abernathy Arts Center, Big Trees Forest Preserve, Community Assistance Center, Hammond Park, Heritage Sandy Springs, Lost Corner Preserve, Morgan Falls Overlook Park, North Springs Charter High School, Ridgeview Charter Middle School, Ridgeview Park, Riverwood International Charter High School and Woodland Charter Elementary School.

Over the past 17 years, Leadership Sandy Springs estimates over 3,300 volunteers have contributed over $700,000 worth of improvements to more than 30 sites across Sandy Springs, according to a release.

Photos by Phil Mosier.