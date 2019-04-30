The Georgia Department of Transportation has set a series of “conversation” meetings about the I-285 toll lanes project to be held in May.

GDOT will host seven meetings in six cities across the top end, including Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. The meetings will not include detailed drawings or maps and will instead be meant for the public to provide input on the project and to fulfill a technical requirement, the agency said in a release. Meetings with that specific information will come in early 2020.

“The series of meetings allows those living and working along the I-285 top end to better understand the future of transportation in the area, as hundreds of thousands of people commute along this corridor every day,” toll lanes project manager Tim Matthews said in the release. “These community forums will be informational and offer the public more opportunities to learn about the project from representatives of the department and project team. We are here to listen and address any questions you may have.”

The meetings will be informal and open with a brief presentation. The public will then be allowed to ask questions and provide feedback to project team members who will be divided into topical stations, the release said.

The meetings will also allow GDOT to notify the public that it is formally closing out the “Revive285” project, which included the construction of Ashford-Dunwoody Road diverging diamond interchange, the Riverside Drive roundabout and the Transform 285/400 project, which is still ongoing, the release said.

The I-285 project would construct toll lanes, called “express” or “managed” lanes, along the interstate from west of Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County to Henderson Road in DeKalb County, and a section along Ga. 400 from south of the Glenridge Connector to the North Springs MARTA Station.

The project has become increasingly controversial as more impacts have become known. Although GDOT has told the public the plans are too conceptual to show any details, there have been repeated revelations of early property purchases based on detailed designs shown to governments, property owners and special interest groups. The latest example is that GDOT took 5 acres of Doraville’s gigantic Assembly mixed-use redevelopment for a massive toll lane interchange on I-285 18 months ago.

And according to Brookhaven officials, GDOT reportedly has said that more than 300 properties could be affected by the top end I-285 toll lanes construction.

GDOT has already presented conceptual drawings and maps for the Ga. 400 section of the project, which runs north of the North Springs MARTA Station. The I-285 project, which also includes Ga. 400 south of the station, is on a later timeline.

The full list of the meeting schedule and locations:

Doraville

May 14, 12-2 p.m.

Clarion Convention Center

2001 Clearview Avenue

Doraville, Georgia 30340

Chamblee

May 14, 6-8 p.m.

Chamblee First United Methodist Church

4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road

Chamblee, Georgia 30341

Dunwoody

May 15, 12-2 p.m.

St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church

1978 Mount Vernon Road

Dunwoody, Georgia 30338

Smyrna

May 21, 6-8 p.m.

Smyrna Community Center

200 Village Green Circle S.E.

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

Sandy Springs

May 22, 12-2 p.m.

Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Suites

6120 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road

Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328

Dunwoody

May 22, 6-8 p.m.

Dunwoody City Hall

4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road N.E.

Dunwoody, Georgia 30338

Brookhaven

May 23, 6-8 p.m.

Brookhaven City Hall

4362 Peachtree Road

Brookhaven, Georgia 30319

Correction: This article was updated to correct the date of the first Dunwoody meeting.